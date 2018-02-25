LSU confirms there's no NCAA investigation into basketball team

LSU released a statement Monday that it has confirmed with NCAA officials there is no active investigation into the men's basketball program.

The alleged investigation into LSU coach Will Wade's recruiting practices by the NCAA surfaced Sunday in a report from Yahoo Sports' Peter Thamel.

The report stated the NCAA’s scrutiny of Wade began not long after his hire at LSU in March, but the inquiry stalled because of a lack of on-the-record specifics about Wade’s recruiting. The NCAA’s information gathering has covered part of his time as head coach at VCU. Wade’s early recruiting activity at LSU prompted the NCAA enforcement interest.

"After talking to my staff we have had no contact from the NCAA regarding any irregularities," LSU athletic director Joe Alleva told Yahoo Sports on Sunday.

Wade is in his first year coaching at LSU, where he’s cast a national recruiting net and had a spree of success landing blue-chip recruits out of Connecticut and Florida shortly after getting hired in Baton Rouge. LSU’s 2018 class is No. 3 in the country in the Rivals.com rankings, behind Duke and Oregon and ahead of Kansas and Kentucky. That class includes top prospect pledges from New Jersey, Florida, and Louisiana.

LSU added it stands for full compliance and partnership with the NCAA and SEC.

The investigation into Wade is not connected to a probe by federal investigators into impermissible payments to current and former college basketball players.

