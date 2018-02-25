From our First Alert Weather Team

Showers and t-storms will increase in coverage and intensity Sunday night into early Monday morning. The local area remains under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. All forms of severe weather will be in play, but the primary concern is hail followed closely by damaging winds and a distant third is a brief, weak tornado. The tornado threat looks to be confined closer to the coast too.

In addition to the severe threat, the Weather Prediction Center has the local area under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall. Model guidance indicates most will receive around 1" of rain through early Monday. A few spots could pick up as much as 3".

If any flooding were to occur it would be very localized an mainly minor. The second half of Monday and first half of Tuesday are expected to remain dry as a cold front pushes to the coast.

That front retreats to the north as a warm front Tuesday afternoon triggering scattered t-showers and bringing back the warmer temperatures. Highs Wednesday look to reach the low 80°s.

Another cold front is forecast to move through the area Thursday. This front will trigger widespread showers and t-storms and bring cooler temperatures back for the end of the week into next weekend.

Next weekend is looking picture perfect with dry conditions and temperatures right where they should be for early March.

