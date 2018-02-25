Local church honors five members over the age of 100 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Local church honors five members over the age of 100

By Robbie Reynold, Reporter
Five members over the age of 100 of St. Mark United Methodist Church were celebrated (Source: WAFB) Five members over the age of 100 of St. Mark United Methodist Church were celebrated (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

There’s a lot of wisdom at the St. Mark United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge.

On Sunday, they honored five members over the age of 100. Many of the members have been at the church for over 40 years. That includes 102-year-old Mildred Bowie, who says she’s developed many great relationships.

"The friends I've made and the fellowship and the opportunity that I have made and the concern and love that they have shown me through the years,” Bowie said.

101-year old Eleanor Miles has been a member at St. Marks for 43 years. She says the advice she wants to give people is to “Always do what’s right. Trust the lord.”

The church also has eight members over the age of 90. All 13 of them were honored with a large birthday party after the church service.

  • Mildred Bowie
    • February 26, 1916
  • Eleanor Miles
    • February 26, 1917
  • Doris Thompson
    • March 12, 1917
  • Mary Matthews
    • December 5, 1917
  • Ella Pitts
    • July 4, 1918
  • ?Vertlee Washington
    • April 3, 1920
  • Natalie Holloman
    • August 30, 1920
  • Alice Stepter
    • July 20, 1921
  • Ruth Myers
    • September 30, 1921
  • Emily Marshall
    • May 6, 1926
  • Daisy Jarrell
    • March 12, 1927
  • Milton Grayer
    • April 20, 1927
  • Ruth Eby
    • November 2, 1927

