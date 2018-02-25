Local church honors five members over the age of 100

The log jam at the state capitol has broken up - at least for now.More >>
The Big Sky Ranch Animal Shelter, based in Folsom, Louisiana, stopped by the LSU Vet Center on Sunday to spay and neuter 37 cats.More >>
There’s a lot of wisdom at the St. Mark United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge.More >>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Treme early Sunday morning.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
