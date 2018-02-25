Local church honors five members over the age of 100

Five members over the age of 100 of St. Mark United Methodist Church were celebrated (Source: WAFB)

There’s a lot of wisdom at the St. Mark United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge.

On Sunday, they honored five members over the age of 100. Many of the members have been at the church for over 40 years. That includes 102-year-old Mildred Bowie, who says she’s developed many great relationships.

"The friends I've made and the fellowship and the opportunity that I have made and the concern and love that they have shown me through the years,” Bowie said.

101-year old Eleanor Miles has been a member at St. Marks for 43 years. She says the advice she wants to give people is to “Always do what’s right. Trust the lord.”

The church also has eight members over the age of 90. All 13 of them were honored with a large birthday party after the church service.

Mildred Bowie February 26, 1916

Eleanor Miles February 26, 1917

Doris Thompson March 12, 1917

Mary Matthews December 5, 1917

Ella Pitts July 4, 1918

?Vertlee Washington April 3, 1920

Natalie Holloman August 30, 1920

Alice Stepter July 20, 1921

Ruth Myers September 30, 1921

Emily Marshall May 6, 1926

Daisy Jarrell March 12, 1927

Milton Grayer April 20, 1927

Ruth Eby November 2, 1927



