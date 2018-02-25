Mayor Broome honored on African American 'Wall of Fame'

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome was added to a list of accomplished African Americans at the New Jerusalem Church.

Their "Wall of Fame" recognizes local African Americans, like civil rights activist T.J. Jemison and Freddie Pitcher Jr., the first African American city court judge in Baton Rouge history.

"It certainly encourages me as I am on my own personal journey in our community and it just lets me know that this is part of the fabric, experiences like this, a part of the fabric of our community,” Broome said.

Broome is the first African American female mayor in Baton Rouge history. She’s also the first woman ever elected to the office.

"Knowing the history of so many others, it serves as a motivating and inspiring moment,” Broome said.

When asked about how she will address issues facing the African American community, she pointed to several projects that have been started. Urban Congress is trying to increase their number of mentors who will help troubled kids, specifically African Americans.

Broome also pointed to the Cradle to K program, an effort to get more children from low-income families into preschool to improve their performance later on in life.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church was established in 1898.

