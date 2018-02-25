SLIDESHOW: Live After Five in downtown Baton Rouge

Festival season is upon us and Live After Five, Baton Rouge’s free weekly concert series is back.

The schedule of performers is as follows:

March 30 - Wayne Toups

April 6 - Shaun Ward Xperience

April 13 - Chris Leblanc & Friends

April 20 - Werewolf

April 27 - Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble

May 4 - After 8

“Come enjoy live music, food, drinks, and be the first to find out the 20th Anniversary Live After Five Spring Line-Up!”

Live After Five is the longest running outdoor concert series in the history of Baton Rouge. An estimated 100,000 people attend each year.

The event is produced by the Downtown Business Association and WAFB is a proud sponsor.

