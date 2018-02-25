Live After Five line-up to be announced at free downtown social event

Festival season is upon us and Baton Rouge’s free weekly concert series will announce the Spring line-up on Tuesday, February 27.

Live After Five is hosting a line-up reveal party at Cane Land Distilling Co., 760 St. Phillips Street. This event is free and open to the public. It will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until 7 p.m.

“Come enjoy live music, food, drinks, and be the first to find out the 20th Anniversary Live After Five Spring Line-Up!”

Live After Five is the longest running outdoor concert series in the history of Baton Rouge. An estimated 100,000 people attend each year.

The event is produced by the Downtown Business Association and WAFB is a proud sponsor.

