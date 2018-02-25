Man accused of riding horse on California freeway arrested for DUI

An officer administers a field sobriety test to Luis Perez, who is accused of drunkenly riding his horse on a California freeway (Source: California Highway Patrol)

Authorities say a man accused of riding a horse on a freeway in Southern California was arrested for driving under the influence, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The California Highway Patrol says Luis Perez of Placentia had a blood-alcohol level of more than double the legal limit when they allege he took his horse on the 91 Freeway.

Officers say the 29-year-old hoofed it into Bellflower where they arrested him.

Perez, according to police, failed a field sobriety test and was booked into jail.

The horse was unharmed and was back with Perez' mother.

Perez was being held in lieu of more than $50,000 bail.

