VIDEO: Amazing last-second shot wins 8th grade basketball game

8th grader Liam Calkins wins the game in style
The St. Thomas Moore Catholic School eighth grade boys are heading to the St. Jude basketball tournament after an incredible last-second shot.

Down by one point with only one second remaining in regulation, eighth-grader Liam Calkins rebounds a missed free throw and you won't believe what happens next.

Two words: full court.

The video is worth a thousand words.

