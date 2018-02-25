Shoe Station employee accused of exposing himself to female customer

A Shoe Station employee was arrested after police say he was caught on camera exposing himself to a female customer.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened Saturday, February 24 at the store located in a shopping center off Siegen Lane.

The female customer claims the employee, Reginald Dewayne Guidry, 37, walked up to her while she was looking at shoes. She says he exposed his genitals to her.

“She took a step back and asked, ‘Are you serious?’ He replied, ‘Yes, ma’am.’ She then rushed to the front and told an employee and waited for police,” states the report.

Guidry was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He’s charged with obscenity. His bond is set at $5,000.

