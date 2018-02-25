Woman dies, man arrested after early morning shooting

A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.

Chief Carl Dunn with the Baker Police Department confirms that Cherish Smith was shot in the 2400 block of McHugh Road at roughly 4:25 a.m.

Smith was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle after the shooting. She later died as a result of her injuries.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a possible suspect. After questioning the suspect and two witnesses, police arrested Rhykem Rogers.

Rogers is charged with negligent homicide and illegal use of a weapon.

Chief Dunn says Rogers lived at the home with the victim. He said there were two children home at the time of the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.