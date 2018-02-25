Woman dies after early morning shooting in Baker

A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.

Chief Carl Dunn with the Baker Police Department confirms that Cherish Smith was shot in the 2400 block of McHugh Road at roughly 4:25 a.m.

Smith was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle after the shooting. She later died as a result of her injuries.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a possible suspect. That person is in custody and is being questioned.

Two additional persons of interest are being questioned at this time.

Chief Dunn says an arrest will be made once investigators finish questioning those involved.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.