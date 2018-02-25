Southern University student allegedly swallowed gasoline while being processes for battery on campus

The New Orleans Police Department says a man was shot after getting off of a streetcar Saturday night.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
A Southern University student is accused of hitting emergency works and a police officer after he swallowed gasoline while he was being processed at SU police headquarters.More >>
A man was shot and killed by a homeowner early Sunday morning, Baton Rouge Police confirm.More >>
A Baton Rouge rapper who is currently on probation after taking a plea deal to a lesser charge is back behind bars.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The German shepherd almost bled to death after he was shot in the neck and in each hind leg, the family said on GoFundMe.More >>
The daughter of State Representative, Allen Treadaway of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
The suspect is in critical condition at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>
