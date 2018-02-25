Southern University student allegedly swallowed gasoline while being processes for battery on campus

A Southern University student is accused of hitting emergency works and a police officer after he swallowed gasoline while he was being processed at SU police headquarters.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Southern University Police Department, the incident started at roughly 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 24.

A student called police after Dontonyo Grey, 20, allegedly hit him and threw water on him near the dining area on campus.

Police say they located Grey at the residence area of campus. They say he was “irate” and resisted arrest.

During his arrest the officer found a small amount of marijuana in his possession.

Grey was then taken to the Southern University Police Annex where he was processed for simple battery, resisting an officer, simple possession of marijuana and assault of a police officer.

“The defendant became really upset when officers discovered that [he] was charged multiple times on other crimes on campus for battery and resisting arrest when he began threatening officers and threw a punch at Lt. Johnson the shift commander,” states the probable cause report. “While the defendant was being processed he was able to reach a gas container near the holding area. The defendant was seen drinking from the container and fell to the floor vomiting.”

EMS was called out and Grey’s handcuffs were removed. However, they say Grey became violent and “punched and kicked” and an attempt to get away from firemen and EMS.

After being treated, Grey was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for additional charges of battery on emergency service personnel and simple escape.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.