Police: Homeowner kills man who 'unlawfully entered' house

A man was shot and killed by a homeowner early Sunday morning, Baton Rouge Police confirm.

According to officials, the shooting happened at roughly 3:30 a.m. at a home located in the 3400 block of Canyonland.

David Michael Paul Martin, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Martin, whose home address is located less than a block from where the shooting occurred, did not have permission to enter the home.

Details are limited at this time. We will update the story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

