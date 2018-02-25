NBA YoungBoy’s arrest in Florida could be violation of Baton Rouge probation

A Baton Rouge rapper who is currently on probation after taking a plea deal to a lesser charge is back behind bars.

According to records from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office in Tallahassee, Florida, Kentrell Gaulden, aka NBA YoungBoy, was arrested Sunday, February 25 for a warrant that was issued in Waycross, Georgia.

On August 22, 2017, Gaulden was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. He was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Judge Bonnie Jackson suspended his sentence and placed him on active supervised probation for three years.

Gaulden was only 17-years-old at the time of his arrest for his part in a drive-by shooting that happened in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street on November 2, 2016. He was arrested in Austin, TX at a concert and was brought back to Louisiana.

Gaulden’s latest arrest could potentially be a violation of the terms of his probation, which was transferred to Orleans Parish.

The terms of Gaulden’s probation include remaining alcohol and drug free, serving 250 hours of court approved community service work or an anti-violence production, and to refrain from criminal conduct.

Gaulden has a probation review hearing scheduled for May 18, 2018.

Gaulden is currently on tour, which is allowed under the terms of his probation. His next date set for March 9 in Corpus Christi, TX.

Gaulden’s first mixtape, “Life Before Fame,” was released in 2015. He is best known for his songs "Untouchable," "No Smoke," "Solar Eclipse" and "Outside Today" which peaked at #95, #61 and #39 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

