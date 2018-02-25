Jordan Cabinet reshuffle amid continued economic downturn - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Jordan Cabinet reshuffle amid continued economic downturn

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) - Jordan's King Abdullah II has approved a Cabinet reshuffle, replacing ministers in key domestic portfolios such as interior, labor and the economy at a time continued economic downturn.

The monarch has final say on key policies, while frequent Cabinet personnel changes are seen as a way of deflecting growing frustration among Jordanians with rising prices and unemployment.

Jordan is struggling with a heavy debt burden and is expected by international lenders to stick to an economic reform program, such as subsidy cuts. Western allies view Jordan's stability as key to fighting Islamic extremism, and the U.S. recently pledged more than $6 billion in aid through 2022.

Prime Minister Hani Mulki remains in his post.

New ministers were appointed Sunday for key portfolios, among them the economy, interior, labor and water.

