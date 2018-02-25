4-wheeler crash claims the life of 44-year-old man

A 44-year-old man died Saturday night because he was hit by a car after he fell off his 4-wheeler.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash claimed the life of Curtis Southall Jr. of Napoleonville.

Investigators learned that Southall hit a trash can with his 4-wheeler while he was driving on the shoulder of LA 1 at Ezekiel Street. The crash tossed him off his 4-wheeler and he landed in the road.

Southall, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was then hit by a car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Troopers want to remind ATV users about the importance of wearing a helmet when operating or riding on an ATV as they can help to reduce injuries in the event of a crash,” states a press release. “Louisiana law prohibits the use of ATV’s on public roadways and we ask that all operators make good decisions such as never operating these vehicles while intoxicated by drugs or alcohol or driving in a reckless manner.”

