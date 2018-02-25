The Latest: 2 dead as severe weather moves across central US

(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). High water floods the street from the Ohio River, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 floods.

(Robert Killips /Lansing State Journal via AP). The flood waters are receding but there still areas where the water is very high, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Lansing, Mich.

(Robert Killips /Lansing State Journal via AP). Pennsylvania Avenue at the Potter Park Zoo entrance is still closed due to flooding, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Lansing, Mich.

(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A man paddles his boat alongside a home in the East End along the Ohio River, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly...

(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Latest on severe weather that moved through parts of the US (all times local):

1:30 a.m.

Authorities say at least two people have died as a strong storm system that included possible tornadoes pushed its way eastward through the central United States, leaving demolished homes, damaged vehicles and uprooted trees in its wake.

A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included heavy winds, rain and hail muscled its way through the area.

In northeast Arkansas, an 83-year-old man was killed after high winds toppled a trailer home. Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told KAIT-TV that Albert Foster died Saturday night after the home was blown into a pond.

In rural, south central Kentucky, 79-year-old Dallas Jane Combs died after a suspected tornado hit her Adairville home Saturday evening, Logan County Sheriff's Department told television station WKRN.

The storm activated tornado watches and warnings in multiple states.

___

11:55 p.m.

Authorities say a woman has died in in south central Kentucky after severe weather moved through the area.

The Logan County Sheriff's Department tells television station WKRN that 79-year-old Dallas Jane Combs died after a suspected tornado hit her home Saturday night. Sheriff officials say Combs was inside the home when it collapsed on her. Combs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Combs' husband was outside the house when the unconfirmed tornado hit and he sustained minor injuries.

Strom-related damage also was reported in Middle Tennessee, where Fox17 in Nashville reports extensive damage to homes and vehicles. Fox17 says at least a dozen homes were damaged in one Montgomery County subdivision.

