Huge LSU comeback sinks Longhorns, clinches series for Tigers

No.14 Texas hit three home runs off Tigers starter Caleb Gilbert and carried a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, but it wasn't nearly enough as No.22 LSU scored ten unanswered runs for a come-from-behind 10-5 win Saturday night at Alex Box Stadium. Coupled with Friday night's 13-4 victory, LSU (4-2) clinched the series with its third straight win. The Tigers pounded out 14 hits a night after piling up 16 against Longhorns pitching.

Zach Zubia hit a 2-run shot in the second inning and a solo home run in the fifth, sandwiched around Kody Clemons solo homer in the third for a 5-0 lead. Gilbert officially worked four innings, allowing ten hits and all five runs were earned. However, LSU tied the game with a five-run rally in the bottom of the fifth and the bullpen blanked Texas (3-3) the rest of the way, as four relievers combined to work five shutout innings, allowing just three hits.

Brandt Broussard started the LSU uprising with an RBI single, while Hal Hughes and Austin Bain followed with run-scoring doubles. Antoine Duplantis drove in Bain with a triple into the right field corner and Hunter Feduccia capped the rally with an RBI single to bring Duplantis home from third base. Bain, Duplantis and Feduccia all connected with two outs and runners in scoring position.

A two run seventh inning gave the Tigers the lead on a wild pitch and Broussard's second RBI single of the game. LSU added three more in the eighth inning on Daniel Cabrera's solo home run to right and Bryce Jordan's two-run single to left.

LSU goes for the sweep on Sunday at 1:00 pm, an hour earlier than originally scheduled because of expected threatening weather.

