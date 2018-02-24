Tigers with Purpose use yoga to spread message

Some LSU students are finding their inner purpose through yoga.

“It’s something that you just have to be passionate about,” said Meagan Morvant, member of Tigers with Purpose and the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA).

More specifically, these students are Tigers with Purpose.

“People don’t’ realize, one that pediatric cancer is different from adult cancer. Adult cancer can’t cure pediatric cancers or treat pediatric cancer," explained Morvant.

Members of Tigers with Purpose and PRSSA are in the nation-wide public relations competition against hundreds of colleges across the United States. It’s hosted by the Bateman Case Study Competition. They’re being judged based on how well they spread a message of hope for the non-profit With Purpose.

With Purpose is a non-profit organization that educates the community about childhood cancer. According to them, 1 in 5 kids diagnosed with cancer will not survive.

The students are using yoga to bring people in and share this national group’s message to raise money for treatments and research.

“Children are our future and you never know what the potential of a child could be," Morvant said. "You don’t want them to stop their life or not be able to live their dream because we don’t have enough research."

Tigers with Purpose has even gone as far as meeting with local families affected by childhood cancer. Their video, which shares memories of families directly affected, has gotten over 11,000 views on Facebook.

“That’s just the beginning of raising awareness about this and getting people to understand that this is something people fight for every day of their life,” Morvant said.

Members said this mission goes beyond winning the public relations competition, after only being in the race for a few weeks, at this point, they’re invested. “We’ve fallen in love with the cause and with the organization,” Miner said. “We just want to continue doing our best for them.”

The public relations competition will end March 15.

Here is a list of upcoming fundraising events for the group:

Curbside launched a specialized milkshake, The Fighter, and will be donating half of the proceeds collected over the next three weeks to With Purpose.

Thursday, March 1, Curbside will be hosting a kid's movie night where we will be collecting handprints on our banners and canvases.

Click here to visit Tigers with Purpose to make a donation or find out how you can help.

