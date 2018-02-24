Fire destroys 2 mobile homes in Central

Two mobiles homes right next to each other were destroyed by fire Saturday morning.

According to the Central Fire Department, the fire happened on Ridge Road, which is off Lovett Road.

Officials said all CFD companies are working the fire. They added the District 6 and East Side fire departments also responded to the scene.

According to officials, the fires are out in both mobile homes, but there are still some hot spots.

The Central Fire Department said no injuries have been reported.

An engine from the Zachary Fire Department is covering an empty Central Fire Department station.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.