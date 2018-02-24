SPCA of Livingston holds pet adoption events

Information provided by SPCA of Livingston

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA - The SPCA of Livingston will be holding a pet adoption event on Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The event will take place at the PetSmart on Millerville Rd in Baton Rouge right off of I-12.

Bring your family out and meet all of the sweet, furry friends looking for their forever homes. There will be a variety of puppies and adult dogs.

UPCOMING EVENTS

3/3 - PETSMART MILLERVILLE - 10-4

3/17 - PETSMART MILLERVILLE - 10-4

4/7 - PETSMART MILLERVILLE - 10-4

4/21 - PETSMART MILLERVILLE - 10-4

4/28 – SPRING FEST- PETSMART MILLERVILLE - 10-4

5/19 - 5/20 NATIONALS ADOPTION WEEKEND! PETSMART MILLERVILLE 10-4 BOTH DAYS

Adoption screening applications are required. Adoption donations cover everything from spay/neuter surgeries to age-appropriate vaccines. Each adopter will receive 30-days free pet insurance, puppy pack, a free bag of food, and money-saving coupons from PetSmart, while supplies last.

Max is an eight-year-old Pekingese. He is house-trained, neutered and up-to-date on shots. He has a great temperament and is an independent little man who loves to play outside and is great with all ages and all animals. He likes to take long naps and be covered up with blankets. Max’s favorite things in life are sleeping in bed with you, eating breakfast, and lying down in the grass. Max was in poor shape when rescued and had to be shaved, his coat is growing back now. Unfortunately, he had severe teeth issues and will need to be on a soft food diet for life.



Opie is a beautiful two-year-old male cat. He is neutered and up-to-date on shots. He is good with all pets but is declawed on his front paws. Opie was diagnosed with Diabetes Insipidus and needs a special family to take care of him. Diabetes insipidus (DI) is a rare disorder in cats that affects the body's ability to conserve water, thereby releasing too much of it.

