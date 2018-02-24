Furry friends hope to get lucky with new forever home

Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana is having a pet adoption event on St. Patrick's Day to try and help some fur babies find a forever home.

The event is happening on Saturday, March 17 at the PetSmart on Millerville Rd in Baton Rouge right off of I-12 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Bring your family out and meet all of the sweet, furry friends looking for their forever homes. There will be a variety of puppies and adult dogs.

Additional adoption events will be held on the following dates:

April 7 - PETSMART MILLERVILLE - 10-4

April 21 - PETSMART MILLERVILLE - 10-4

April 28 – SPRING FEST- PETSMART MILLERVILLE - 10-4

May 19 - 5/20 NATIONALS ADOPTION WEEKEND! PETSMART MILLERVILLE 10-4 BOTH DAYS

Adoption screening applications are required. Adoption donations cover everything from spay/neuter surgeries to age-appropriate vaccines. Each adopter will receive 30-days free pet insurance, puppy pack, a free bag of food, and money-saving coupons from PetSmart, while supplies last.

