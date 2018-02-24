Furry friends hope to find a new forever home - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Furry friends hope to find a new forever home

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana is having a pet adoption event to help some fur babies find a forever home.

The event is happening on Saturday, April 7 at the PetSmart on Millerville Rd in Baton Rouge right off of I-12 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 

Bring your family out and meet all of the sweet, furry friends looking for their forever homes. There will be a variety of puppies and adult dogs.

Additional adoption events will be held on the following dates: 

April 21 - PETSMART MILLERVILLE - 10-4
April 28 – SPRING FEST- PETSMART MILLERVILLE - 10-4
May 19 - 5/20 NATIONALS ADOPTION WEEKEND! PETSMART MILLERVILLE 10-4 BOTH DAYS

Adoption screening applications are required. Adoption donations cover everything from spay/neuter surgeries to age-appropriate vaccines. Each adopter will receive 30-days free pet insurance, puppy pack, a free bag of food, and money-saving coupons from PetSmart, while supplies last.

Click here for more information. 

