Marshals track down wanted rape suspect, reportedly find stolen guns in his room

A suspected rapist had stolen guns in his bedroom when authorities caught up with him Friday, according to official reports.

Court documents state Anthony McNeely, 26, was tracked down by the US Marshal’s Task Force to a home on Stearns Street in Baton Rouge.

He was wanted in connection with a rape that happened on Dec. 20, 2017. According to investigators, the victim was sexually assaulted at gunpoint.

According to the probable cause report, the rape kit that was sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis was able to match the DNA to McNeely.

The report added when deputy marshals found a stolen Bushmaster semi-automatic rifle worth $600 and a stolen Taurus .45 caliber handgun worth $500 in McNeely’s room.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree rape and two counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms.

His bond is set at $100,000.

