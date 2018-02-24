Marshals track down wanted rape suspect, reportedly find stolen guns in his room

It was the first school dance at Prairieville Primary for Fynleigh Gerald, 4. The dance though, was a father-daughter dance. Fynleigh's dad, Baton Route Police Office Matthew Gerald, was one of the three men killed in an ambush shooting on law enforcement in 2016.More >>
A suspected rapist had stolen guns in his bedroom when authorities caught up with him Friday, according to official reports.More >>
Police have arrested a woman accused of shooting her boyfriend Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Elisa Landry, 39, shot her boyfriend multiple times while they were in a vehicle together.More >>
On Saturday, February 24, 14 schools will be available to provide information and application assistance to local families during the inaugural "Baton Rouge Achievement Zone Schools Expo."More >>
A woman was taken to the hospital for treatment after firefighters rescued her from her burning second floor apartment early Saturday morning.More >>
The procession departed from the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove in Asheville around 11:25 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive at the Billy Graham Library at 3 p.m.More >>
A procession is transporting the body of the late Rev. Billy Graham from Asheville, NC back to Charlotte.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>
The route of the motorcade that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been released.More >>
