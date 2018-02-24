WATCH LIVE: Rev. Billy Graham Processional

The Rev. Billy Graham's body is being brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession that has drawn crowds of well-wishers.

The procession began Saturday morning at a mountain chapel at the training center operated by his evangelistic association in Asheville and will end in the afternoon at Graham's library in Charlotte.

Crowds are expected to watch the procession pass through the town of Black Mountain as it leaves the training center on its way to the interstate. Graham often shopped in Black Mountain, next to the community of Montreat where he maintained his home.

Authorities in North Carolina's largest city, where Graham grew up, are also making preparations with designated viewing areas for well-wishers for when the procession ends there.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)