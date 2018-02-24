Baton Rouge Achievement Zone hosts schools expo

Information provided by Baton Rouge Achievement Zone

BATON ROUGE, LA - On Saturday, February 24, 14 schools will be available to provide information and application assistance to local families during the inaugural "Baton Rouge Achievement Zone Schools Expo" sponsored by the Urban League of Louisiana. Representatives from EnrollBR, the city's first common application system, will be on site.

The event, which will also offer fun activities, free uniform vouchers and other giveaways, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Monte Sano Park's Recreation Center. It is free and open to the public.

For more information, including a list of participating schools, please visit www.brazschools.org.