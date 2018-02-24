Berkshire Hathaway says tax law gives it $29B boost in 4Q - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Berkshire Hathaway says tax law gives it $29B boost in 4Q

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Berkshire Hathaway's fourth-quarter profit more than quadrupled as it received a $29 billion boost from the new tax law that easily offset any weakness in the company's businesses.

Berkshire said Saturday it earned $32.6 billion, or $13.19 per Class B share, in the fourth quarter because of the tax law changes. That compares with $6.3 billion, or $2.55 per B share, a year ago.

Berkshire's CEO Warren Buffett says investors should pay more attention to operating earnings, which exclude the tax changes and investment values, to get a better sense of how Berkshire's 90-odd businesses are performing. By that measure, Berkshire reported $3.3 billion operating income, or $2.23 per B share.

The five analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Berkshire to report operating earnings per Class B share of $1.76.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

