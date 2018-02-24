From the First Alert Weather Team

Saturday will remain mainly dry with just a few isolated showers possible, mainly during the afternoon. Winds will be breezy as our next storm system approaches. Winds will be sustained from 15 - 25 mph at times with gusts of 35 mph possible.

After a reprieve from the 80°s Friday, the local area will once again see afternoon highs in the 80°s. But the 80°s won't last long. A cold front works through the area Sunday, bringing a slight cool down to start next week. The front though will bring widespread showers and t-storms early Sunday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.

The front slowly pushes through Sunday, allowing for off-and-on showers and thunderstorms through the day Sunday. Rainfall totals of 1" to 2" will be widespread with localized pockets picking up as much as 4". Some minor flood issues could occur late Sunday into Monday.

Scattered rains will linger into early Monday before things dry out briefly. Showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday afternoon, as southerly flow returns. Temperatures warm back into the 80°s Wednesday, but this will only be a warm snap. Another cold front pushes through the area Thursday triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms. The weather turns drier and cooler to end the week.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.