Firefighters rescue woman from burning apartment

A woman was taken to the hospital for treatment after firefighters rescued her from her burning second floor apartment early Saturday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened at a 12-unit complex on West Roosevelt Street near Highland Road just after midnight.

Mark Miles with BRFD said an accidental fire started in the woman’s apartment and she wasn’t able to get out. He added after firefighters got her to safety, EMS took her to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Her condition is unknown.

According to Miles, firemen were able to keep the flames from spreading to any more units, but two others did receive some smoke.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the three people who were displaced because of the fire.

