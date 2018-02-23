St. Amant Gators defeat Airline Vikings 62-60 in first round of 5A Boys Basketball playoffs

The St. Amant Gators faced the Airline Vikings on Friday night at Dutchtown High in a 5A Boys Basketball Bi-District matchup.

With three technical fouls in the first half, the game felt more like a state championship than a first-round matchup. After a tough start, in which, the Gators scored just two points in the first quarter due to the Vikings’ suffocating defense, they fought back to get the game within eleven at halftime.

Down 31-20 at the break, the 13th seeded Gators came all the way back to beat the Vikings by the final of 62-60. Next up, the Gators will face fourth-seeded Walker in the regional matchup on February 22.

