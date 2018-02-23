Tigers blast Texas in series opener

LSU starting pitcher Zach Hess, who struggled in his debut last weekend, mowed down the 14th-ranked Texas Longhorns from the get-go, striking out the side in the top of the first and racking up ten K's in six innings, allowing just 5 hits and 2 runs as the 22nd-ranked Tigers beat Texas 13-4 Friday night in the series opener.

The LSU bats didn't wait until late in the game to come to life either. The Tigers posted a 5-run first inning against Texas starter Nolan Kingham and never looked back. Antoine Duplantis got the party started with the RBI single to right scoring Austin Bain, and Kingham, who gave up 8 runs in just three innings of work, made half of those runs unearned, thanks to his throwing error trying to catch a runner off third during the uprising. His throw into the left field bullpen allows 2 runs to score. Brandt Broussard capped the rally with a 2-run double to left center, scoring the Jordan twins Beau and Bryce and it was 5-0 Tigers.

Broussard would add a 2-run single in the 4th and finished the game 4-for-5 with four RBI. The Tigers plated three more runs in the third, with leadoff man Daniel Cabrera capping the rally with a 2-run double. Broussard made it 10-2 and LSU added three more runs after that. Cabrera finished with three RBI and the Tigers offense totaled 16 hits in eight innings. LSU (3-2) faces Texas (3-2) again on Saturday at 6:30 in Game 2 of the series.

