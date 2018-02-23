Tigers blast Texas in series opener

It was the first school dance at Prairieville Primary for Fynleigh Gerald, 4. The dance though, was a father-daughter dance. Fynleigh's dad, Baton Route Police Office Matthew Gerald, was one of the three men killed in an ambush shooting on law enforcement in 2016.More >>
It was the first school dance at Prairieville Primary for Fynleigh Gerald, 4. The dance though, was a father-daughter dance. Fynleigh's dad, Baton Route Police Office Matthew Gerald, was one of the three men killed in an ambush shooting on law enforcement in 2016.More >>
LSU starting pitcher Zach Hess who struggled in his debut last weekend, mowed down the 14th-ranked Texas Longhorns from the get-go, striking out the side in the top of the first and racking up ten K's in six innings, allowing just 5 hits and 2 runs as the 22nd-ranked Tigers beat Texas 13-4 Friday night in the series opener.More >>
LSU starting pitcher Zach Hess who struggled in his debut last weekend, mowed down the 14th-ranked Texas Longhorns from the get-go, striking out the side in the top of the first and racking up ten K's in six innings, allowing just 5 hits and 2 runs as the 22nd-ranked Tigers beat Texas 13-4 Friday night in the series opener.More >>
Friday was a special night for people who really needed a boost and some understanding.More >>
Friday was a special night for people who really needed a boost and some understanding.More >>
Inside a sweaty box, as Crossfitters call their gyms, Tiffany Lester guts out another 14 calories on the rower.More >>
Inside a sweaty box, as Crossfitters call their gyms, Tiffany Lester guts out another 14 calories on the rower.More >>
The 2nd-ranked LSU Gymnastics team had trouble sticking landings Friday night in Athens, Georgia, but still won a share of the 2018 SEC Regular season title.More >>
The 2nd-ranked LSU Gymnastics team had trouble sticking landings Friday night in Athens, Georgia, but still won a share of the 2018 SEC Regular season title.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Two people were in custody Friday after their arrest on suspicion of kidnapping a Mississippi County girl.More >>
Two people were in custody Friday after their arrest on suspicion of kidnapping a Mississippi County girl.More >>
A fatal accident on Highway 49 north of F Taylor Road has left two people dead.More >>
A fatal accident on Highway 49 north of F Taylor Road has left two people dead.More >>