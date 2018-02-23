Screening of documentary focusing on suicide awareness held in Baton Rouge

Friday was a special night for people who really needed a boost and some understanding. Baton Rouge hosted an international movie premiere Friday night about suicide prevention and it was a packed house.

The message of the film is hope and healing. It's called "Suicide: The Ripple Effect." It tells the story of Kevin Hines, who miraculously survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in a suicide attempt. Now, he's on a mission to help others find recovery and stay alive.

“It's pretty surreal being here today. We went out three years ago to make a movie about hope and we believe we accomplished that goal, and Suicide: The Ripple Effect is going to start the conversation about having transformative stories change lives forever,” said Hines.

The screening included a panel discussion with the Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center. From here, the film will now travel to 200 cities around the world.

