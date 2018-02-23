No. 2 LSU gymnastics clinches share of SEC title at Georgia

The 2nd-ranked LSU Gymnastics team had trouble sticking landings Friday night in Athens, Georgia, but still won a share of the 2018 SEC Regular season title, beating the Gym Dogs 197.575 to 196.725 in front of a crowd of 10,050.

NCAA floor exercise leader, Myia Hambrick, had her streak of stellar performances snapped, scoring just a 9.575 in her specialty, but Lexie Priessman, Kennedi Edney, and Sarah Finnegan all posted 9.9s on the bars to open the competition and LSU (12-1, 6-0 SEC) never looked back after taking a half point lead. It was LSU’s first win at Georgia since 1983, with Finnegan taking the all-around title with a score of 39.675.

The Tigers, which were making their third appearance in eight days, posted 198+ scores in their last two outings. They return home to the PMAC next Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. to face Auburn for Dads & Daughters Day.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.











