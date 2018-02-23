Miss SUBR included in EBONY's 2018 list of top 10 HBCU campus queens

Inside a sweaty box, as Crossfitters call their gyms, Tiffany Lester guts out another 14 calories on the rower.More >>
Inside a sweaty box, as Crossfitters call their gyms, Tiffany Lester guts out another 14 calories on the rower.More >>
The 2nd-ranked LSU Gymnastics team had trouble sticking landings Friday night in Athens, Georgia, but still won a share of the 2018 SEC Regular season title.More >>
The 2nd-ranked LSU Gymnastics team had trouble sticking landings Friday night in Athens, Georgia, but still won a share of the 2018 SEC Regular season title.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
As part of the NWS’ Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about flashing flooding.More >>
As part of the NWS’ Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about flashing flooding.More >>
As part of the National Weather Service’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about lightning.More >>
As part of the National Weather Service’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about lightning.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
A 15-year-old girl was attacked inside her school cafeteria Thursday morning.More >>
A 15-year-old girl was attacked inside her school cafeteria Thursday morning.More >>
NYU President Andrew Hamilton said the menu was inexcusably insensitive and Aramark fired a number of employees.More >>
NYU President Andrew Hamilton said the menu was inexcusably insensitive and Aramark fired a number of employees.More >>
Not since Nick Cannon's performance in "Drumline" have we been this wowed by a band performance.More >>
Not since Nick Cannon's performance in "Drumline" have we been this wowed by a band performance.More >>
The route of the motorcade that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been released.More >>
The route of the motorcade that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been released.More >>
Court records in Shelby County show Kat West was murdered with a bottle of Lucid Absinthe.More >>
Court records in Shelby County show Kat West was murdered with a bottle of Lucid Absinthe.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>