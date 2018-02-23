Miss SUBR included in EBONY's 2018 list of top 10 HBCU campus qu - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Miss SUBR included in EBONY's 2018 list of top 10 HBCU campus queens

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Miss SUBR Felise Thompson-Doyle was selected for EBONY's top 10 HBCU Campus Queens list (Source: Southern University) Miss SUBR Felise Thompson-Doyle was selected for EBONY's top 10 HBCU Campus Queens list (Source: Southern University)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

EBONY has released their list of the top 10 HBCU Campus Queens, and Miss SUBR made the cut.

The honor identifies collegiate black women who have showed the ability to inspire and lead, as well as give back to their communities. The Campus Queens program provides a platform to recognize young black women who are poised to make real change.

"The top 10 EBONY HBCU Campus Queens represent brilliant black women who exemplify intelligence, philanthropy, and leadership. In today's climate, it's more important than ever to praise exceptional women who demonstrate fortitude in their everyday lives and remain unapologetically black," said Linda Johnson Rice, CEO of EBONY media operations.

The 2018 campus queens are chosen during a three-month online competition that allows users to vote for their favorite contestants from 75 HBCUs. The ten women selected this year are:

  • Arielle Beamon, Elizabeth City State University
  • Laderka Coats, Mississippi Valley State University
  • Mariah Collins, Johnson C. Smith University
  • Antonia Green, Savannah State University
  • Victoria Grimes, Howard University
  • Demayah Killebrew, Lane College
  • Erinique Little, Southern University at New Orleans
  • Janna Perry, Spelman College
  • Felise Thompson-Doyle, Southern University and A&M College
  • Hernandy Ulsaint, Oakwood University

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly