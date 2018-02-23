Miss SUBR included in EBONY's 2018 list of top 10 HBCU campus queens

EBONY has released their list of the top 10 HBCU Campus Queens, and Miss SUBR made the cut.

The honor identifies collegiate black women who have showed the ability to inspire and lead, as well as give back to their communities. The Campus Queens program provides a platform to recognize young black women who are poised to make real change.

"The top 10 EBONY HBCU Campus Queens represent brilliant black women who exemplify intelligence, philanthropy, and leadership. In today's climate, it's more important than ever to praise exceptional women who demonstrate fortitude in their everyday lives and remain unapologetically black," said Linda Johnson Rice, CEO of EBONY media operations.

The 2018 campus queens are chosen during a three-month online competition that allows users to vote for their favorite contestants from 75 HBCUs. The ten women selected this year are:

Arielle Beamon, Elizabeth City State University

Laderka Coats, Mississippi Valley State University

Mariah Collins, Johnson C. Smith University

Antonia Green, Savannah State University

Victoria Grimes, Howard University

Demayah Killebrew, Lane College

Erinique Little, Southern University at New Orleans

Janna Perry, Spelman College

Felise Thompson-Doyle, Southern University and A&M College

Hernandy Ulsaint, Oakwood University

