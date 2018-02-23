Time capsule from 1938 found while renovating Donaldsonville High

The time capsule was found behind this plaque at the school's auditorium (Source: Ascension Parish Public Schools)

The time capsule was found behind this plaque at the school's auditorium (Source: Ascension Parish Public Schools)

The time capsule was found behind this plaque at the school's auditorium (Source: Ascension Parish Public Schools)

Construction crews with Ascension Public Schools made an interesting discovery while working on Donaldsonville High School.

What appears to be a time capsule from 1938 was found hidden in the wall behind the old Donaldsonville High Auditorium's 1938 building plaque. The school is researching the origins of the time capsule before having a public event to share the contents with the community.

"Wow! We are very excited about this find for our school system and the Donaldsonville community. Eighty years ago, this time capsule was placed to create excitement and to remind us of our past and the efforts of those that walked before us. We want to be sure that we learn all we can with respect to the intentions of those that planted the capsule so that our celebration honors the history and carries forward the tradition," said Superintendent David Alexander.

Anyone with information about the time capsule is urged to send an email to TimeCapsule@apsb.org.

For reference, in 1938 when the auditorium was built, the superintendent was Larry J. Babin. Ascension Parish School Boards members were:

Edward Braud

Eli Braud

Marcel Brou

Norbert Delatte

Babin Denoux

G.E. Dixon

Claude Legendre

Newman Nickens

Joseph Pertuis

Clay Wagggenspack

The old auditorium is currently being converted into classroom space for Ascension's Headstart program, which is part of a $3 million project to upgrade preschool facilities.

For more information, click here.