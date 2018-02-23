Raising Cane's River Center "goes red" for women's heart health awareness

The Raising Cane’s River Center "went red” Friday in honor of heart health.

Friday's luncheon was part of the Go Red for Women movement with the American Heart Association. They are asking women to make heart health a real priority. Guests got to take part in several free health screenings and a healthy lunch. They also got to hear stories from several local women personally affected by heart disease.

"The big push this year is about knowing your history, knowing your family history, so it's all about not only eating right and not smoking and exercising, but knowing what you come from, your legacy, so you can do things about that to improve your heart health,” said Sandra Holub, executive director of the Albemarle Foundation.

The American Heart Association set a goal in 2010 to reduce death and disability from cardiovascular disease and strokes by 20 percent for all people by the year 2020.

