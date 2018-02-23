MISSING: Prairieville man last seen Feb. 19

Mark Wells, 56, was reported missing by family members on February 21 (Source: APSO)

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively looking for a missing man from Prairieville.

Mark Wells, 56, was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday, February 21, says Chief Deputy Bobby Webre. Wells was reportedly last seen on the morning of Monday, February 19 around 8 a.m. Family members say he was driving a white 2006 Ford F-150 with the license plate: USA AF874.

Wells is described as white male who is 5' 11" tall, weighing about 190 lbs.

Anyone with information on Wells whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

