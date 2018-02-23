Extrication required in wreck at Government and S Acadian

Emergency officials responded to a wreck requiring extrication Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Friday, February 23 near the intersection of Government Street and S Acadian Thruway between Cole Drive and Carol Marie Drive. Emergency officials say there were serious injuries associated with the wreck.

Details are currently limited. We will update this story when we know more.

