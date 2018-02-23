Police: McDonald's manager fired at drive-thru customers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police: McDonald's manager fired at drive-thru customers

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is facing assault charges.

Cleveland.com reports an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 52-year-old Mark Fort after police say he shot at a customer's car Wednesday.

Police reports say Fort handed three women in a car a smoothie and a woman in the backseat splashed water outside the car as it pulled away. The women told police they heard Fort call them names followed by two gunshots.

No one was injured.

Police found a bullet hole near one of the car's tail lights.

Authorities say Fort and another employee denied knowing anything about a shooting.

A McDonald's spokesman says the corporation is referring all questions to police because the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police experts urge intensive training if teachers are armed

    Police experts urge intensive training if teachers are armed

    Friday, February 23 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-02-23 22:05:41 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:35 AM EST2018-02-24 07:35:43 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Teachers and administrators returned for the first time since the Valentine's Day shoot...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Teachers and administrators returned for the first time since the Valentine's Day shoot...
    Law enforcement experts say it takes specialized and constant training to know how to act in an active shooter situation.More >>
    Law enforcement experts say it takes specialized and constant training to know how to act in an active shooter situation.More >>

  • US lands agency makeover would diminish Washington's power

    US lands agency makeover would diminish Washington's power

    Friday, February 23 2018 10:45 AM EST2018-02-23 15:45:44 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:20 AM EST2018-02-24 07:20:01 GMT
    U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has changed a proposed overhaul of his department with a new organizational map that more closely follows state lines instead of the natural boundaries he initially proposed.More >>
    U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has changed a proposed overhaul of his department with a new organizational map that more closely follows state lines instead of the natural boundaries he initially proposed.More >>

  • Greitens blames politics, but even some in GOP concerned

    Greitens blames politics, but even some in GOP concerned

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:04 AM EST2018-02-23 13:04:51 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:19 AM EST2018-02-24 07:19:59 GMT
    (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greit...(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greit...
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.More >>
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly