From the First Alert Forecast Team

Clouds and showers arrived earlier in the day than expected and that meant that we failed to reach the 80s on Friday, ending the winter season record-setting consecutive run of highs in the 80s at nine days. Frankly, that’s a record most of us are happy to see come to an end.

Friday’s rains weren’t especially heavy, but they did make for a damp and rather dreary day.

Rains will ease back as we head into the evening. Most of us should remain dry through the night and into Saturday morning. However, the clouds will persist through the night and lows will only dip into the upper 60s for most of the Capital City region. Be ready for some patchy fog for Saturday’s sunrise too.

Saturday looks to be a drier day compared to Friday. Set rain chances at 30 percent, with most of Saturday’s passing showers occurring through midday and into the afternoon. Like Friday, Saturday's rain totals are expected to remain relatively modest. Even neighborhoods that do see rain on Saturday are unlikely to receive no more than 0.1” to 0.2” through the day. In addition, with more sunshine expected on Saturday compared to Friday, afternoon highs are expected to return to the 80s.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the entire WAFB viewing area under a marginal risk for severe weather through Saturday’s daylight and evening hours with that risk extending into Sunday. The severe weather threat is tied a cold front expected to arrive in the WAFB viewing area during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning. By Sunday morning, showers and thunderstorms are expected to be fairly widespread with a few of those storms on the stronger side. The cold front will continue to push to the southeast on Sunday, but is expected to slow and stall along or near the southeast Louisiana coast late Sunday, keeping our weather unsettled into the early part of the upcoming work week.

In fact, the NWS Weather Prediction Center (WPC) suggests the front will remain stalled somewhere between the Louisiana coastline in the northern Gulf into Tuesday. Keep the umbrella handy for early next week. With the front to our south, highs for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday are expected to be in the 70s. Wednesday looks to be a mostly dry day with rain chances currently set at 20 percent, with afternoon temperatures climbing back up to around 80°.

Our next cold front is currently scheduled for early Thursday. That front is expected to generate scattered rains on Thursday before things dry out Thursday evening into Friday.

We don’t want to jinx things and we admit to very low confidence with extra long range forecasts, but some of our guidance is suggesting we should finally get a relatively nice weekend for the first weekend in March!

