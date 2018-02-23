LSU students launch campaign to save children

Fight for Five organizers convinced Curbside Burgers to create “The Fighter” with half the proceeds going to the cause (Source: Tigers with Purpose)

This is the banner from the Manship School’s campaign outside the union. You see the five organizers of Fight for Five (Source: Tigers with Purpose)

Amanda Rabalais is a public relations senior at LSU and must’ve wanted to graduate with a bang! She and four other students launched a charity campaign that soared this year.

Fight for Five is an effort to save all children diagnosed with pediatric cancer. The current odds are extremely great, with one in five children expected to die. The team of five LSU students brainstormed a fabulous plan. They came up with a public awareness activity that would require people to place their hands in paint and put their hand print on a banner proclaiming Fight for Five.

Rabalais says this is just the beginning. "In just one week, our team has made enormous strides! We are working together with members of the community to fill banners with painted hand prints. We visited the University Laboratory School, where we are able to educate upperclassmen on our cause. With the help of these juniors and seniors, kindergarteners were invited to join the hand painting. These students filled an entire banner within just a couple hours," said Rabalais.

They did not go into the education side blindly. Rabalais says they interviewed survivors of pediatric cancer, as well as family members of individuals who lost their lives to cancer. After they compiled the interviews into one video, they posted it on social media. The video currently has a reach of nearly 20,000 people and over 10,000 unique views, Rabalais reports.

Tigers With Purpose is the Manship School’s non-profit organization for this campaign, which is now heading into a second phase.

“Tigers With Purpose will be traveling to New Orleans Children's Hospital next Tuesday, February 27. We will be meeting with patients, doctors, and staff of the hospital to encourage them to pledge to #FightforFive by adding their hand prints to our banners. We also have a partnership with local business, Curbside Burgers. They have crafted a specialty milkshake for us, The Fighter, that will sell throughout the remainder of our campaign. Half of the proceeds from these milkshake sales will be donated to Tigers With Purpose,” said Rabalais.

Igniting excitement, informing the public, and creating a fun campaign that bonds communities, the Fantastic Five of LSU’s public relations classes will compete with projects dealing with kid cancers all over the country. If you look at the prizes for the Bateman Competition, it’s not the money prize, but the huge honor when, hopefully, they’re chosen tops in the country for knowing how to inspire the public to do good.

For more information about Tigers With Purpose, please visit www.tigerswithpurpose.com or email bombinate.lsu@gmail.com.

