EU official says UK seems delusional over post-Brexit ties - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EU official says UK seems delusional over post-Brexit ties

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert). European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, center left, and European Council President Donald Tusk, center right, walk together to a media conference at the end of an EU summit at the Europa building in Brusse... (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert). European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, center left, and European Council President Donald Tusk, center right, walk together to a media conference at the end of an EU summit at the Europa building in Brusse...
(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert). European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, center left, and European Council President Donald Tusk, center right, walk together to a media conference at the end of an EU summit at the Europa building in Brusse... (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert). European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, center left, and European Council President Donald Tusk, center right, walk together to a media conference at the end of an EU summit at the Europa building in Brusse...

BRUSSELS (AP) - A top European Union official says Britain's view of its future ties with the EU after Brexit seems delusional.

European Council President Donald Tusk said Friday that "if the media reports are correct, I am afraid that the U.K. position today is based on pure illusion."

He spoke after an EU leaders' summit. They have been appealing for Britain to explain its vision of future ties, so Tusk can draft negotiating guidelines on the issue for next month.

Tusk said the EU will adopt the guidelines "whether the U.K. is ready with its vision of our future relations or not. Naturally it would be much better if it were, but we cannot stand by and wait."

Tusk holds talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May next Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US lands agency makeover would diminish Washington's power

    US lands agency makeover would diminish Washington's power

    Friday, February 23 2018 10:45 AM EST2018-02-23 15:45:44 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:20 AM EST2018-02-24 07:20:01 GMT
    U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has changed a proposed overhaul of his department with a new organizational map that more closely follows state lines instead of the natural boundaries he initially proposed.More >>
    U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has changed a proposed overhaul of his department with a new organizational map that more closely follows state lines instead of the natural boundaries he initially proposed.More >>

  • Greitens blames politics, but even some in GOP concerned

    Greitens blames politics, but even some in GOP concerned

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:04 AM EST2018-02-23 13:04:51 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:19 AM EST2018-02-24 07:19:59 GMT
    (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greit...(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greit...
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.More >>
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.More >>

  • Police experts urge intensive training if teachers are armed

    Police experts urge intensive training if teachers are armed

    Friday, February 23 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-02-23 22:05:41 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:19 AM EST2018-02-24 07:19:19 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Teachers and administrators returned for the first time since the Valentine's Day shoot...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Teachers and administrators returned for the first time since the Valentine's Day shoot...
    Law enforcement experts say it takes specialized and constant training to know how to act in an active shooter situation.More >>
    Law enforcement experts say it takes specialized and constant training to know how to act in an active shooter situation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly