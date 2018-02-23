Dark chocolate, in moderation, can be good for your heart

Doctors at Baton Rouge General have some good news for those with a sweet tooth. Because dark chocolate contains the protective antioxidant, flavonol, it can benefit your heart in the following ways:

Lower blood pressure

Improve blood flow to the heart

Lower "bad" LDL cholesterol

Promote feelings of relaxation and well-being

"But you have to choose the healthiest dark chocolate by checking the label for 60 to 70 percent cacao. It has a small amount of sugar for flavor, but a healthy amount of flavonoids, making it a good choice when you're craving something sweet," said Dr. Amanda Watts with Baton Rouge General Physicians - Bella Family Medical.

Doctors encourage people to enjoy about 1 ounce of dark chocolate a few times per week, and to not forget to eat others foods full of flavonoids, such as apples, red wine, tea, onions, and cranberries.

And to better understand how to have the best heart health, sign up for BRG's heart screening on Saturday, March 3. Click here to register.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.