Second judge says Trump can't keep stalling clean-air rules

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - A second judge has told the Trump administration it can't keep stalling clean-air rules for oil and gas production on federal lands.
U.S. District Judge William Orrick of the Northern District of California ordered the Interior Department to reinstate the Obama-era regulation aimed at restricting harmful methane emissions. Orrick said late Thursday the administration's delay is "untethered to evidence" and likely to cause "irreparable injury" to California, New Mexico and other states from increased air pollution and negative impacts on public health and the climate.
The ruling marked the second time a federal judge has rebuffed the Trump administration for failing to enforce the methane rule. U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Laporte rejected an earlier effort by Interior to postpone part of the rule and ordered the Obama rule reinstated in October. Laporte serves on the same court, which is based in San Francisco.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told The Associated Press Friday that officials will carefully review the judge's 29-page ruling.
Federal rules "are not intended to be adversarial" to the industry, Zinke said, adding that the Obama-era rule "penalizes oil and gas," while the Trump administration wants to encourage the industry to voluntarily find ways to capture and re-use methane.
The rule forced energy companies to capture methane that's burned off or "flared" at drilling sites because it pollutes the environment. Many companies consider the rule unnecessary and overly intrusive, but environmental groups warn that methane emissions from oil and gas operations are the second largest industrial contributor to climate change in the United States. Methane is far more potent at trapping heat than carbon dioxide but does not stay in the air as long.
The Interior Department said earlier this month it is replacing the Obama-era rule with requirements similar to those in force before the Obama administration changed the regulation in 2016.
Interior had previously announced it was delaying the Obama-era rule until January 2019, arguing that it was overly burdensome to industry. Officials at the time said the delay would give the federal Bureau of Land Management time to review the earlier rule while avoiding tens of millions of dollars in compliance costs to industry.
Methane, the main component of natural gas, is frequently wasted through leaks or intentional releases during drilling operations. An estimated $330 million a year in methane is wasted on federal lands, enough to power about 5 million homes a year.
Methane pollution also poses a risk to public health, especially to those who suffer from asthma or other breathing difficulties.
Environmental groups praised the ruling and said Zinke and President Donald Trump have lost two court fights and a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate as they attempt to delay or block the methane rule.
"This ruling shows the courts won't allow the Trump administration to flout the law to reward the fossil fuel industry," said Michael Saul, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. "Unchecked methane waste hurts our lungs, rips off taxpayers and cooks the planet."
___
Associated Press writer Matthew Brown in Billings, Montana, contributed to this report.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemMore >>
President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemMore >>
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsMore >>
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsMore >>
Somber rite: Lindsey Vonn scatters grandfather's ashes on rock near downhill courseMore >>
Somber rite: Lindsey Vonn scatters grandfather's ashes on rock near downhill courseMore >>
President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle AssociationMore >>
President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle AssociationMore >>
Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shootingMore >>
Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shootingMore >>
President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.More >>
President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.More >>
Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nationMore >>
Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nationMore >>
Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shootingMore >>
Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shootingMore >>
About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting thereMore >>
About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting thereMore >>
Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious convictionMore >>
Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious convictionMore >>