Woman sought in shooting that injured boyfriend - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Baton Rouge Police Department (Source: WAFB) Baton Rouge Police Department (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police are searching for a woman accused of shooting her boyfriend Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Syble Drive, which is off Oak Villa Boulevard just south of Greenwell Springs Road.

Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely with BRPD said the victim is expected to survive.

No other details were released.

