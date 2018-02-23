Police arrest woman accused of shooting boyfriend

Police have arrested a woman accused of shooting her boyfriend Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Elisa Landry, 39, shot her boyfriend multiple times while they were in a vehicle together.

Investigators said it happened on Syble Drive, which is off Oak Villa Boulevard just south of Greenwell Springs Road, around 4:30 a.m.

Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely with BRPD said the victim is expected to survive.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim told investigators Landry shot him "because she thought he had been cheating on her." It added Landry drove off in her vehicle with her boyfriend's 3-year-old child inside.

The probable cause report stated Landry violently resisted arrest when officers caught up with her. It did not indicate whether the child was harmed in any way.

She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted second-degree murder and simple kidnapping.

Her bond is set at $90,000.

