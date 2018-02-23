SU System Board tables appeal decision for former Southern Lab head coach Marcus Randall

The Southern University Board voted Friday to table the appeal decision for former Southern University Lab School head coach Marcus Randall.

Randall was fired as the school's head football coach in August 2017 amidst allegations of Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) recruitment violations.

Randall is attempting to get his job back.

BUSINESS AS USUAL: Marcus Randall says he was a little optimistic about the chance to clear his name today but now feels somewhat defeated, “It seems it’s just another waiting game.” @WAFB pic.twitter.com/30idJWv7At — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) February 23, 2018

Randall is being represented by attorney Jill Craft. After the decision she said that she's not sure why the board refused to move forward with the appeal process.

REACTION: Jill Craft, attorney representing Marcus Randall, says she’s not sure exactly why the @SouthernU_BR Board still refuses to grant her client his rights to due process or at least know what he’s accused of, “I’m not sure anyone knows.” @WAFB pic.twitter.com/eP815aLirN — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) February 23, 2018

The LHSAA also stripped Southern Lab of its 2015 and 2016 state championship titles. The program was slapped with sanctions and the school was fined, as well as banned from the playoffs.

Randall has filed a lawsuit over his dismissal.

