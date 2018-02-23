Fired SU Lab coach's appeal goes before SU System Board

An appeal hearing for former Southern Lab head coach Marcus Randall is one of the items on the agenda for the Southern University System Board of Supervisors meeting Friday.

Randall was fired as the school's head football coach in August 2017 amidst allegations of Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) recruitment violaions. He is going before the board to try to get his job back.

The LHSAA also stripped Southern Lab of its 2015 and 2016 state championship titles. The program was slapped with sanctions and the school was fined, as well as banned from the playoffs.

Randall has filed a lawsuit over his dismissal.

