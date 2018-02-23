LSU hosts Texas at Alex Box Stadium this weekend

LSU will host the Texas Longhorns beginning Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.

The No. 15 Tigers are looking to bounce back after a tough opening series against Notre Dame.

LSU's starting pitchers struggled in all three games against Notre Dame.

Caleb Gilbert went 4.1 innings in the season opener, giving up six runs, five earned, and 10 hits (10.38 ERA).

Zack Hess started game two and lasted only 2.1 innings, gave up five hits, eight runs and finished with a 30.86 ERA.

Todd Peterson went four innings in game three, allowing four hits and three runs (6.75 ERA).

The No. 14 Longhorns are 3-1 this season, led by a strong pitching staff.

DATE TEAM SCORE 2/16 UL-Lafayette 3-0 (W) 2/17 UL-Lafayette 5-3 (W) 2/18 UL-Lafayette 1-2 (L) 2/21 Lamar 7-2 (W)

Texas pitchers have an ERA of 1.25, limiting opponents to a .144 batting average.

NAME RECORD ERA INNINGS K/BB Chase Shugart 0-0 0.0 6.2 3/0 Nolan Kingham 1-0 0.0 8.0 10/1 Bryce Elder 0-0 0.0 3.0 3/0 Josh Sawyer 0-0 0.0 2.1 3/1

The Longhorns are hitting .236 after four games, led by hot hitting Masen Hibbeler.

NAME BATTING % AB/HITS RUNS RBI Masen Hibbeler .471 17/8 2 8 Kody Clemens .462 13/6 1 3 DJ Petrinsky .231 13/3 3 1

DATES/TIMES/PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1: Friday at 7 p.m. (SEC Network +)

LSU: Zack Hess (0-1, 30.86 ERA)

Texas: Nolan Kingham (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Game 2: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network +)

LSU: Caleb Gilbert (0-0, 10.38 ERA)

Texas: Chase Shugart (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Game 3: Sunday at 2 p.m. (SEC Network +)

LSU: Todd Peterson (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

Texas: Blair Henley (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

