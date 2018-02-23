YOUR TURN: Arming Teachers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

YOUR TURN: Arming Teachers

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Chris Pierce. Pierce and dozens of other people went to our Facebook page to express a broad range of opinions about issues related to the school shooting that took 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.

Pierce and others reacted to President Trump’s suggestion that teachers in the classroom could be armed. In his words:

It needs to be left up to the individual teacher if they want to receive the training and arm themselves to protect their students. I don't necessarily want teachers armed in the classroom, but I do want armed security at our schools. There are many retired veterans that would humbly step up to protect our children. The cost would be minimal when compared to the lives that are lost when we don't have them protected properly.

That’s Chris Pierce’s turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police: father killed 5-year-old son, buried him in backyard

    Police: father killed 5-year-old son, buried him in backyard

    Friday, February 23 2018 5:09 AM EST2018-02-23 10:09:31 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 5:09 AM EST2018-02-23 10:09:31 GMT
    Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard. (Source: WGCL/CNN)Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard. (Source: WGCL/CNN)

    Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.

    More >>

    Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.

    More >>

  • Teen missing from Kentucky since 2017 found 'confined' inside SC home, suspect arrested

    Teen missing from Kentucky since 2017 found 'confined' inside SC home, suspect arrested

    Friday, February 23 2018 10:36 AM EST2018-02-23 15:36:53 GMT

    A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping. 

    More >>

    A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping. 

    More >>

  • 'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:05 AM EST2018-02-23 08:05:09 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 11:59 AM EST2018-02-23 16:59:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly