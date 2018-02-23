YOUR TURN: Arming Teachers

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Chris Pierce. Pierce and dozens of other people went to our Facebook page to express a broad range of opinions about issues related to the school shooting that took 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.

Pierce and others reacted to President Trump’s suggestion that teachers in the classroom could be armed. In his words:

It needs to be left up to the individual teacher if they want to receive the training and arm themselves to protect their students. I don't necessarily want teachers armed in the classroom, but I do want armed security at our schools. There are many retired veterans that would humbly step up to protect our children. The cost would be minimal when compared to the lives that are lost when we don't have them protected properly.

